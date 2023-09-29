Scalpers go crazy for Pokémon cards at Van Gogh museum

HQ

Scalpers are willing to go to major lengths to get their hands on limited edition or high-ticket items, but few things create scalper rampages quite like Pokémon merchandise. We reported in the past that some exclusive merch would be coming to celebrate a collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh museum.

Now we have footage from the museum, where scalpers have been rushing to bulk buy cards with Pikachu wearing a hat. It got so bad that the museum has had to change its policy regarding purchases of the items. It'll only allow one of each unique item for ticket holders, meaning you can't just sweep the whole place.

What's weird about this is that the Van Gogh collaboration isn't running for a few days, and it'll be available until the 7th of January, with the special Pikachu card coming with each valid purchase on the Pokémon Centre website. But, as always, scalpers are going to scalp. Just make sure you don't fall into their trap and buy one of their cards on eBay.