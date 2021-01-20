Scalper bot claims to has snagged over 2000 PS5s from Game UK yesterday

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Scalpers. We all hate the word, and rightly so, as the plague of the videogame industry seems to have struck once again, claiming over 2000 PS5 units from Game UK yesterday alone, as VGC reported.

The report was noted when a scalper bot's own Twitter account (yes, they have those) called Carnage Bot bragged about logging over 2000 PS5s from Game UK's restock of the console. The account has since been locked, but the tweet read as follows; "Over 2000+ Checkouts, successfully logged for today's GAME restock on the PS5... Just keeps getting easier every time."

Naturally, this statement drew some serious flak from the community. With hordes of users pleading with Carnage Bot to cancel its orders, hence the now closed profile.

Following on from these claims, Game has recently released a statement covered in VGC's report that states; "PlayStation 5's continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply. We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our '1 per customer' statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible."

Game's statement continues reading; "All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks and order updates such as cancellations following these checks take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email."

This does seem to suggest that Carnage Bot won't get away with this ridiculous purchase, but it does still show the alarming lack of protection online stores have against these advanced bots.

Thanks, VGC.