Scaloni comments on Messi's doubts about World Cup 2026 appearance: "Whatever he decides..."

Leo Messi had an emotional night last week when he played what will most surely be his last football match in Argentina... and left many fans worried when he said he might not play World Cup 2026. In fact, "the most logical thing" is that he won't make it, although he hadn't made a decision yet and won't take it for a while.

On Monday, before Argentina's final match on World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador (on Tuesday, 01:00 CET, 00:00 BST on Wednesday in European time), Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was asked about Messi's words, and he respected his decision. "I haven't spoken to Messi about the next World Cup. Whatever he decides is fine."

Scaloni said he hasn't made decisions regarding how many players he will take to World Cup, hinting at a generational transition. "Young players have emerged who give us more verticality, some who play well with the ball. The idea of ​​the game is no different; the identity is the same."

Still, it would be sad if Messi doesn't make World Cup 2026 his "last dance", as he would be defending champion, and it would make him the only player to have appeared in six World Cups, from 2006 to 2026... alongside Cristiano Ronaldo if he makes his appearance too. Do you think Messi will make it to World Cup next summer.