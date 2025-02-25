Sayonara Wild Hearts just launched on PS5

HQ

During the recent Annapurna Interactive Showcase, developer Simogo just decided to drop a PS5 version of its rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts. This will be the first time that a current-gen native version of the title has been made available, and also begs the question as to when or if we can expect an Xbox Series X/S edition too.

This PS5 version also comes with a new update to the game that adds the Remix Arcade mode exclusively for this console. This is a mode that asks players to "speed through a brand-new PS5 exclusive game mode chasing high scores in endlessly replayable levels to a random assortment of songs in the game's iconic soundtrack."

But this wasn't all, Sayonara Wild Hearts on PS5 has been enhanced to run with 4K graphics and up to 120 FPS. PS4 owners can even upgrade to this new version of the game, assuming both platforms are linked to the same Sony account.

Check out the PS5 trailer for the game below.