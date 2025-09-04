Say hello to three new controller variations for Xbox Series X

HQ

Microsoft has done a first-class job of producing controllers in every possible color this generation, and now they're at it again. This time, there's not just one new option on the menu - there are three.

This family is called the Breaker Series, and consists of the standard Xbox Series S/X controller in the color variations Heart Breaker, Ice Breaker, and Storm Breaker. Via Xbox Wire, we can read that they have "metallic coatings to frosted translucent elements", and what they seem to have in common is that they sparkle and shine when you turn and twist them.

If you're interested in one or more of these, you can as usual purchase them via Xbox.com or from well-stocked retailers starting September 9.