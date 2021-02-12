Say hello to the main villain of Bright Memory: Infinite

You're watching Advertisements

Bright Memory was developed by only one person, and was - with that taken into consideration - quite impressive. But, there was never any doubt that it wasn't a AAA game and lacked in several ways. But for Bright Memory: Infinite, a studio has now been involved to improve it in every possible way.

In a new trailer, we get to see some of this with great graphics and rapid gameplay in the end. But the main purpose is to introduce us for the main villain of the game. While we don't have a name for this rascal, we must say he does look evil.

Take a look at the brand new trailer below. Bright Memory: Infinite launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime during 2021.