Saw X's poster is nightmare fuel

Last week, we reported on the first look at Jigsaw in the upcoming horror film, Saw X. Now, to follow up to this, the official poster for the film has debuted and it shares a look at one of the contraptions that Jigsaw will be using on his victims, and needless to say, it's not a very pleasant sight.

The poster also unveils the tagline for the film, which is "witness the return of Jigsaw". As for when you can look forward to seeing this film in cinemas, Saw X opens on September 29, 2023, and no doubt we'll be getting a gruesome and nightmare-inducing trailer very, very soon.