Saw X's director casts doubt on the potential for a direct sequel

With it receiving a franchise high critical reception and grossing more than its predecessor Spiral in just 10 days, Saw X has already been off to a flying start.

With the film being a hit with audiences and critics, you'd think that a direct sequel would be inevitable (afterall, we did six annually after the success of the first film), but this might not be the case. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Kevin Greutert noted that he saw the film as a "final send off for Jigsaw."

Greutert said "We'll just have to see what the future of Saw is. There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there's no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never."

So what exactly could the future hold for the Saw franchise beyond Saw X? Well, it's possibly that the storylines from characters introduced in Jigsaw and Spiral could be continued, but these weren't exactly the most highly praised films. Perhaps the safest thing that Lionsgate could do is pick up right after the events of Saw 3D and reveal what happened to Mark Hoffman after he was left in the iconic bathroom.

Where would you like to see the Saw franchise go next?