Saw XI reported to have been scrapped

It seems there will be no eleventh film in the Saw franchise, at least not as originally planned. A new report reveals that the project has been plagued with problems from the very beginning, with disagreements between the film's producers simply making it impossible for Saw XI to take shape.

The film, which was supposed to premiere last year, was announced shortly after Saw X hit cinemas and was supposed to premiere on 27 September, a date that was later moved to 26 September 2025 instead.

In addition, financial problems and the ageing health of Tobin Bell are also mentioned as two other major issues hanging over the production. The now 81-year-old actor is reported to have had difficulties already during the shooting of the previous film and his ability to continue in the role of Jigsaw has thus been questioned.

Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw X and previously worked as an editor on the first five films in the series as well as Jigsaw, would return as director for this eleventh instalment. Which now seems not to be happening at all, unfortunately.