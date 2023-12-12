Saw XI confirmed to arrive in September 2024

The Saw movies have definitely had their ups and downs through the years, but Saw X was fairly well received by fans when it premiered earlier this year. That's why it wasn't especially surprising when Kevin Greutert, the movie's director, teased a another movie even if he didn't seem keen on making a direct sequel. That was two months ago, so it's safe to say Saw is back on the fast track.

Because Lionsgate hasn't just confirmed Saw XI is coming. We're also told the movie is set to premiere on the 27th of September, 2024. Nothing else has been revealed, but being told "The game continues" makes it seem like we're in for a direct sequel after all next year.