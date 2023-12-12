Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Saw XI

Saw XI confirmed to arrive in September 2024

I want to play a game...again...very soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Saw movies have definitely had their ups and downs through the years, but Saw X was fairly well received by fans when it premiered earlier this year. That's why it wasn't especially surprising when Kevin Greutert, the movie's director, teased a another movie even if he didn't seem keen on making a direct sequel. That was two months ago, so it's safe to say Saw is back on the fast track.

Because Lionsgate hasn't just confirmed Saw XI is coming. We're also told the movie is set to premiere on the 27th of September, 2024. Nothing else has been revealed, but being told "The game continues" makes it seem like we're in for a direct sequel after all next year.

Saw XI

Related texts



Loading next content