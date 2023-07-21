Saw X is coming earlier than expected

With all the strikes that are ongoing, it seems like a very unusual prospect to say that a film has had its release date pulled forward, but this is precisely what's happening for the upcoming Saw X.

As noted on Twitter, we're told: "I've heard your beautiful screams of anticipation loud and clear. #SawX is now coming at you one month earlier.

"September 29th - prepare yourselves for Jigsaw's return."

And speaking on Jigsaw, the tweet also shares the first image of Tobin Bell's Jigsaw, who is back and looking as unsettling as ever in this gory horror sequel.

Will you be catching Saw X in cinemas in September?