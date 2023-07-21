Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Saw X

      Saw X is coming earlier than expected

      Jigsaw is back in the first image for the movie.

      With all the strikes that are ongoing, it seems like a very unusual prospect to say that a film has had its release date pulled forward, but this is precisely what's happening for the upcoming Saw X.

      As noted on Twitter, we're told: "I've heard your beautiful screams of anticipation loud and clear. #SawX is now coming at you one month earlier.

      "September 29th - prepare yourselves for Jigsaw's return."

      And speaking on Jigsaw, the tweet also shares the first image of Tobin Bell's Jigsaw, who is back and looking as unsettling as ever in this gory horror sequel.

      Will you be catching Saw X in cinemas in September?

      Saw X

