Saw is receiving a 20th anniversary Blu-ray collection in March which contains all 10 films

Believe it or not, 2024 marks 10 years since the release of the very first Saw film. To celebrate this milestone, Lionsgate is releasing a special 10-film Blu-ray collection that contains every film in the franchise from the first film right up until the recent Saw X. The collection will be available on 5th March and will retail for $79.99. With Saw 11 scheduled to release this September, it will present an excellent way to catch up on the series.

The description for the collection reads: "All 10 films from the most successful horror franchise in movie history - including the latest chapter, SAW X - are collected here in one terrifying set. Rewind to the beginning, when Jigsaw first springs his diabolically ingenious traps on the morally wayward, then travel his long road of pain all the way to Mexico in the newest entry's untold story of John Kramer's quest for a cancer cure, inspiring his most personal game yet."

You can take a look at the box art for the collection below: