Saw: Genesis Preview: Asymmetrical horror gets a gory and puzzling twist

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It's actually surprising the Saw series hadn't been bitten by the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game bug before this point. We saw the arrival of experiences based around Evil Dead and Killer Clowns from Outer Space before this legendary horror franchise followed suit, and after having the opportunity to play a couple of rounds of action from Saw: Genesis during this year's Gamescom, I'm more shocked than ever we had to wait as long as we have.

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I say this because while Saw: Genesis isn't exactly a completely innovative take on the asymmetrical horror formula, it does introduce a few interesting ideas I think the wider genre can learn from. For one, this plays a bit like a multiplayer survival horror game, in the manner you have to explore a linear level, gathering clues along the way, to eventually solve a puzzle and continue advancing forward. The puzzles revolve around finding items and information necessary to solve challenges, much of which requires a bit of ingenuity and critical thought from the player. This is all while being hunted by the occasional terrifying NPC and while the player-controlled antagonist of the Judge stalks the level and attempts to constantly trip up the survivors.

So when you boil it down to its basics, the fundamentals of Saw: Genesis are very similar to Dead by Daylight, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, the list goes on. The difference is this is a first-person game, and likewise, the survivors have much more complex challenges to overcome while dealing with an enemy who is less hands-on with how they look to put themselves between you and salvation. Although granted, I can't comment much on the role of the Judge (one of the earliest architects of Jigsaw's mantra, so not John Kramer) as I only had the opportunity to play as one of the survivors.

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To this point, the match starts with the three survivors finding themselves in a dusty corridor of the manor the wider game is set in. You quickly progress forward until you reach the open entrance hall, which is when the 'fun' starts to take shape. The maps of Saw: Genesis are procedurally-generated, so there is not necessarily one way to play, but for the purpose of the preview session I experienced, the first puzzle required finding levers and codes to open a locked door. These were split across this portion of the map, and you knew generally where to find each as they were highlighted on a mini-map. The exact location wasn't revealed, but as a team of survivors we knew where to search and this evolved into walking down tight corridors littered with traps capable of hurting your character or temporarily immobilising you, which is the last thing you need when a monstrous aberration is close by.

As time was not on our side - a key design choice as the survivors have a limited amount of time to reach safety - we split up and hunted for one set of levers and codes each, a task I soon came to regret when an enormous brute of a computer-controlled enemy burst through a door and started attacking me. The solution was to loot a rudimentary melee weapon from a nearby crate and then use this to bash-in the brains of the monster, clearing the path ahead. Soon after I located the lever and found the code written on a piece of paper stapled to a pig corpse. That may seem strange, but keep it in mind for what's to come.

The clock continued to tick down and I decided to make the decision to sacrifice some of my own life to ensure we could continue. This is done by sticking your arm into a transparent green box and retrieving the small Billy the Puppet model from within. This is a Saw game, so this task featured lots of sharp objects and blades, meaning adding a few more minutes to the clock came at the cost of a significant (and unhealable) part of my health, all while the Billy puppet was removed from this box for good, making it a one-time investment.

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We installed the levers and input the codes and soon the door opened into a smaller room playing host to a much more complex puzzle. Remember the pigs? The aim now was to explore the room and hunt for the information written on paper and stapled to the pigs. This may say, for example, "yellow right leg", and it referred to finding the corpse marked with yellow paint and then taking its right leg to dump into a nearby cauldron. With time ticking down at a rate of knots, we had to brew up a sickly stew of specific body parts, being damaged if we tried to put the wrong part into the melange. This was all while finding the parts needed to activate the heating mechanism to boil this terrible soup, which was the next step toward salvation.

My description of this puzzle is much more succinct than our teamwide experience in solving it, hence why midway through, I had to have another reunion with Billy the Puppet from a new box, leaving me with little available health but also our whole team with limited time to play around with. This is why, even when the stew had been sufficiently heated, we soon ran out of time and became casualties of the Judge's sinister game.

While I did notice a few of my teammates struggled with this more puzzle-centric style of an asymmetrical horror game, personally the experience was rather refreshing and felt quite innovative. There's all the key hallmarks of what we expect from these games but combined with a more fulfilling and demanding survivor setup less reliant on fleeing an overwhelming and unstoppable killer. The big question is whether these puzzles will have the necessary replayability for a game of this kind, but as it is Saw: Genesis impressed me enough that it should be one to watch if you like these styles of games. Oh and yes, it was rather grim and gory at times, so very authentically Saw in that manner too.