Cyberpunk 2077

Saving Cyberpunk 2077 was an expensive ordeal

CD Projekt Red weren't going to leave the game in its 2020 state, no matter the cost.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be enjoying rave reviews now, and fans are loving their time in Night City, but it took a lot of time and money to get to this point.

According to an investor's presentation (via Kotaku), it cost CD Projekt Red $60 million to develop Phantom Liberty and $21 million to market it. The company also reportedly spent around $40 million on all the changes brought in the most recently released 2.0 update. This brings the cost to "save" Cyberpunk 2077 up to around $120 million USD.

One could argue that Cyberpunk 2077 was already considered "saved" before either Update 2.0 or Phantom Liberty released, but it's clear these projects brought about the game CD Projekt Red envisioned from the start. Moreover, they've also driven sales for the game. 25 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have been sold since launch, and 3 million units of Phantom Liberty have been shipped.

Do you think CD Projekt Red's investment was worth it?

Cyberpunk 2077

