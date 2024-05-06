Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie comes to Netflix in August

Last year, Netflix revealed that it would be teaming up with Nickelodeon to create an animated SpongeBob SquarePants film framed around Sandy Cheeks. The movie is known as Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and while it was always confirmed to be debuting this year, now we know exactly when.

Netflix has confirmed that the film will debut on August 2, 2024, and with this in mind, we have a new synopsis and a new image to show off.

"When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot."

The film will star the usual SpongeBob cast, including Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy and Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, plus Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, plus some other bigger name stars like Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, and more.

Expect to see a trailer for the film in the next couple of months.