Save on a Disney+ annual subscription for a limited time

If you've been looking forward to Disney's streaming channel arriving in Europe, we've got some tempting news for you.

Disney+ is the new streaming platform coming at the end of March to several European countries. In fact, ahead of its launch on March 24, Disney is offering a very attractive offer for those who are willing to subscribe and pay an annual fee. You can subscribe to the service at a pre-launch price of €59.99/£49.99 until March 23 (saving €10/£10 in the process). You can find out all the details regarding the service and see your subscription options over on DisneyPlus.com.

Disney+ will include a number of high profile franchises, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and the usual selection of Disney movies and series. Will you be subscribing or are you sticking to Netflix?

