English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Save big in PlayStation's now active Summer Sale

It's the perfect time to snag some games at a fraction of their typical price.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The annual Summer Sale on the PlayStation Store has begun. The event that sees many titles having their prices slashed has begun and this means that you can expand your collection and library with a multitude of new games at a fraction of the price.

With the sale now active, we've taken the liberty to explore the PlayStation Store and to pick out just a handful of deals that are worthy of note. Catch them below, and as usual, if you find any other unmissable deals, be sure to share with your Gamereactor allies in the comments below.


  • EA Sports FC 25 - £14.69/€16,79 (79% off)

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle - £38.49/€43,99 (45% off)

  • NBA 2K25 - £6.99/€7,99 (90% off)

  • Gran Turismo 7 - £34.99/€39,99 (50% off)

  • Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Edition - £16.24/€18,74 (75% off)

  • Cyberpunk 2077 - £13.99/€17,49 (65% off)

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £13.99/€15,99 (80% off)

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - £32.99/€38,49 (45% off)

  • Sea of Thieves - £19.99/€19,99 (50% off)

  • Silent Hill 2 - £29.99/€34,99 (50% off)

Save big in PlayStation's now active Summer Sale


Loading next content