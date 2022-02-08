Save £10 by buying Horizon Forbidden West with a web browser

HQ

Getting a PlayStation 4 title upgraded to PlayStation 5 hasn't always been self-explanatory with several different solutions. This includes Horizon Forbidden West, which was supposed to get a free upgrade from PlayStation 4 to 5, until Sony changed their mind and was going to charge for this.

After vocal complaints, they changed their mind again and PlayStation 4 users will now get the PlayStation 5 version for free. However, Sony will still sell the PlayStation 5 version for £/€10 more than the PlayStation 4 version, so getting the last generation edition will save you some money (as you are entitled to the free upgrade and get the game cheaper).

But doing so can be a hassle as only the PlayStation 5 version is visible when browsing the store from Sony's latest console. VGC has found a loop hole though, as you can choose which version to buy if you do this with a web bowser.

We have screen grabbed the offerings below in pound sterling and euro, and as you can see, you get the exact same thing with the two options to the left. Only the price tag differs. So if you are considering buying Aloy's latest adventure for PlayStation 5, make sure to do it from a browser to save £/€10.