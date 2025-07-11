Sausage Party: Foodtopia returns in August for a second season

Say what you want about Sausage Party, people clearly enjoy the franchise else it wouldn't have received a follow-up television series, nor a second season of that show either. Yep, your nightmares are being realised, as this August will see the return of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, for an additional round of episodes that take the cast to an all-new city.

Following killing off all of humanity, Food has now created its own utopia in the city of New Foodland, a welcoming and lovely place that has managed to domesticate the remaining humans, and which hides a dark secret. This city is planning a grand invasion on protagonists Frank, Barry, and Sammy's home, and despite being exiled from that place, it's up to the trio to prevent the attack and save the day.

As you would expect, the second season has an equally stacked cast, with the following voicing characters; Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, Sam Richardson, Ruth Negga, Yassir Lester, David Krumholtz, Marion Cotillard, Jillian Bell, Martin Starr, Melissa Villaseñor, Patti Harrison, Jay Pharoah, Miles Fisher, Haley Joel Osment, and Andre Braugher.

As for when Foodtopia returns, the series will offer up all of its Season 2 episodes at once on August 13.