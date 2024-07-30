Sausage Party: Foodtopia has already been given the go-ahead for a second season

If you forgot that the Sausage Party series landed on Prime Video earlier this month, you probably weren't the only person as Amazon and Prime Video did very little to remind fans that the series was coming. While this may have signalled a lack of faith in the project, clearly this isn't the case as following its arrival a couple of weeks ago, Prime Video has already decided that there needs to be more Sausage Party: Foodtopia in the world.

As part of San Diego Comic-Con, a second season of the show has been greenlit meaning the near future will see the animated food products once again embracing a debaucherous and wild lifestyle as they continue to attempt to survive in man's world.

It has yet to be said when the second season will arrive, but considering the recency of this news, it could be next year or as far away as 2026.