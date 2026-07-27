Sauron challenges men, elves and dwarves in the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

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Yes, we may know how this part of Middle-earth's story will end, but the great war that will decide the Second Age of the Sun in Middle-earth is about to move from the page to the television screen in the third series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It seems the production is once again raising the bar for this run of episodes, where surprising reunions, unlikely alliances, and the long-awaited moment when Sauron forges the Ring to rule them all await us.

Prime Video took the opportunity at San Diego Comic-Con to unveil the trailer for the third series and, whilst they were at it, reveal its release schedule, spread out over the month of November. The first four episodes will be released on 11 November, episodes 5 and 6 on 18 November, and the final two episodes (7 and 8) on 25 November 2026.

In the meantime, don't miss the first teaser for Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the poster below.