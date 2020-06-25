Sauna 2000 oozes retro style, Kickstarter campaign has started

You're watching Advertisements

Finnish game developer Amos Sorri lives in Tokyo, Japan, but now he has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his upcoming game, Sauna 2000. It promises to be "Sauna Simulator with a retro aesthetic". They are trying to gather about 10,000 dollars, and so far they have reached the halfway mark. The campaign goes on until July 23, so there's time.

The game has been in development for quite some time. The idea seems to be pretty simple: make your own sauna and enjoy the heat. But there is a catch because the town of Muhvijärvi also has some sort of hidden mystery. The full launch is supposed to happen sometime during summer 2021.

Pictures show a simple and retro-like visual style, and weirdly enough in the trailer, all the characters speak Finnish (with English subtitles).

Thanks, Pelaaja