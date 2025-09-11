Saudi Pro League's best EA Sports FC 26 players named and expectedly Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list

HQ

Naturally, as you would expect, the more competitive football leagues around the world lead to better rated players in EA Sports FC 26, something we saw in the Premier League numbers and the LaLiga numbers too.

For the Saudi Pro League, there are some big names, but don't expect to see any high-80s/low-90s rated stars that you can slot into your Ultimate Team.

The best 26 players in the Saudi Pro League are:



Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro - 85 - Al Nassr



Karim Benzema - 85 - Al Ittihad



N'Golo Kanté - 85 - Al Ittihad



Iñigo Martínez Berridi - 85 - Al Nassr



Sergej Milinković-Savić - 84 - Al Hilal



Moussa Diaby - 84 - Al Ittihad



Theo Hernández - 84 - Al Hilal



Rúben Diogo da Silva Neves - 84 - Al Hilal



João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo - 84 - Al Hilal



Riyad Mahrez - 84 - Al Ahli



Kingsley Coman - 83 - Al Nassr



Mateo Retegui - 83 - Al Qadsiah



Sadio Mané - 83 - Al Nassr



Roger Ibañez da Silva - 82 - Al Ahli



Salem Al Dawsari - 82 - Al Hilal



Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira - 82 - Al Hilal



Koen Casteels - 82 - Al Qadsiah



Yassine Bounou - 82 - Al Hilal



Fábio Henrique Tavares - 82 - Al Ittihad



José Ignacio Fernández Iglesias - 82 - Al Qadsiah



Kalidou Koulibaly - 82 - Al Hilal



Aymeric Laporte - 82 - Al Nassr



Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro - 82 - Al Qadsiah



Ivan Toney - 81 - Al Ahli



Danilo Luís Hélio Pereira - 81 - Al Ittihad



Mohamed Simakan - 81 - Al Nassr

