Saudi Pro League's best EA Sports FC 26 players named and expectedly Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list
The region's biggest stars made the cut although typically far below the Premier League and LaLiga ratings.
Naturally, as you would expect, the more competitive football leagues around the world lead to better rated players in EA Sports FC 26, something we saw in the Premier League numbers and the LaLiga numbers too.
For the Saudi Pro League, there are some big names, but don't expect to see any high-80s/low-90s rated stars that you can slot into your Ultimate Team.
The best 26 players in the Saudi Pro League are:
- Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro - 85 - Al Nassr
- Karim Benzema - 85 - Al Ittihad
- N'Golo Kanté - 85 - Al Ittihad
- Iñigo Martínez Berridi - 85 - Al Nassr
- Sergej Milinković-Savić - 84 - Al Hilal
- Moussa Diaby - 84 - Al Ittihad
- Theo Hernández - 84 - Al Hilal
- Rúben Diogo da Silva Neves - 84 - Al Hilal
- João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo - 84 - Al Hilal
- Riyad Mahrez - 84 - Al Ahli
- Kingsley Coman - 83 - Al Nassr
- Mateo Retegui - 83 - Al Qadsiah
- Sadio Mané - 83 - Al Nassr
- Roger Ibañez da Silva - 82 - Al Ahli
- Salem Al Dawsari - 82 - Al Hilal
- Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira - 82 - Al Hilal
- Koen Casteels - 82 - Al Qadsiah
- Yassine Bounou - 82 - Al Hilal
- Fábio Henrique Tavares - 82 - Al Ittihad
- José Ignacio Fernández Iglesias - 82 - Al Qadsiah
- Kalidou Koulibaly - 82 - Al Hilal
- Aymeric Laporte - 82 - Al Nassr
- Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro - 82 - Al Qadsiah
- Ivan Toney - 81 - Al Ahli
- Danilo Luís Hélio Pereira - 81 - Al Ittihad
- Mohamed Simakan - 81 - Al Nassr