Saudi-based SNK owner buys more than 26 million Capcom shares

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Saudi-based investment firm EGDC or Electronic Gaming Development Company has acquired millions of Capcom shares. Following Capcom's recent successes with the likes of Resident Evil Requiem, as well as strong, reliable franchises in Monster Hunter and Street Fighter, it seems everyone wants a piece of the profit.

As per GameBiz (via Automaton West), EGDC acquired 26,788,500 shares, owning a 5.03% stake in Capcom. The firm explained that the acquisition was for the sake of "pure investment," meaning it hopes to gain profits from stock price increases or dividends.

EGDC is perhaps best known as the owner of King of Fighters developer SNK, which it bought back in 2022. We'll have to see if it hopes to buy up any more of Capcom's shares, but for now it's gaining a bit of profit from the gaming publisher's slate of hit releases.