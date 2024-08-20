Saudi-backed Team Falcons win Saudi-hosted Esports World Cup

HQ

While there are around 20 tournaments being held at the Esports World Cup, the biggest event is without a doubt the Club Championship, which sees the various and respective organisations competing against one another to amass points based on how well their various teams perform in each tournament. Despite the final week only beginning tomorrow, a winner of this major tournament was actually confirmed over the weekend.

The Saudi-backed Team Falcons was crowned Club Championship winner this year following a very dominant showing that saw it already around 2,000 points clear of Team Liquid with 4,435 points to its name.

This result means that Team Falcons is heading (or rather staying) at home with an additional $7 million in their pockets, on top of the millions the team won at the different tournaments and events too.

The rest of the Club Championship standings will be confirmed by the end of this week.