Saudi-backed investors eyes 50 billion dollar takeover of EA

Major developments are underway in the gaming world. According to reports, an investor group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and private-equity firm Silver Lake is interested in acquiring Electronic Arts, which is currently valued at roughly 50 billion dollars. The deal, which would take the company private, would rank among the largest buyout transactions ever, and investors are said to be ready to present a formal offer as soon as next week.

The news sent EA's stock soaring, climbing more than 15 percent during the afternoon. But nothing is final: neither EA, Silver Lake, PIF, nor Affinity Partners have commented publicly on the negotiations. If the deal goes through, it would mark a new era for EA—and an even stronger Saudi presence in the games industry. Good or bad? That's for you to decide.

How do you feel about the prospect of EA becoming privately owned?