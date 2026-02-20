Saudi Arabian RTS gobbles up Evo in latest gaming and esports acquisition by the Middle-Eastern country

HQ

For a while Sony Interactive Entertainment actually owned the Evolution Championship Series (Evo), but then the PlayStation-owners decided to sell the esports tournament organiser to the Indian Nodwin Gaming back in the summer of 2025. Evo now has yet another owner and home, as it has been revealed that the Saudi Arabian and Qiddiya-based RTS has now acquired the fighting game competition.

This investment is regarded as the next step to grow and support Qiddiya City's Gaming & Esports District, which hopes to "revolutionize the industry." It's mentioned in the press release related to the deal that the Saudi ownership will not change the "traditions, values, and identity" of Evo, and that the company will continue to serve "players, fans, and publishers at every level of the industry." To this end, expect the same leadership that will see through the already planned events for the future, including in Tokyo, Las Vegas, and Nice in 2026.

Speaking about the deal, CEO of RTS, Stuart Saw explains: "We are proud of our legacy with Evo that started 5 years ago. We're going to continue investing in the things that matter to our community, elevating and empowering members of the FGC and working diligently with our game developer partners to ensure that Evo benefits all involved parties."

