Saudi Arabian GP: how to watch Formula 1 this weekend and times from Europe

Formula 1 continues on its Asian route this weekend with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, one of the youngest races of the calendar, first held in 2021. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit finds the season still in an early stage, with no clear favourites... although some shy voices are starting to say that, in fact, Oscar Piastri should be not ruled out despite his young age and should be considered favourite for the driver's title, performing better than Max Verstappen, his teammate at McLaren Lando Norris, and certainly better than Lewis Hamilton, still getting used to Ferrari.

Thus, there still a lot of uncertainty and excitement about this season, still wide open, although dominated by the McLaren boys, Norris (77 points) and Piastri (74 points), followed by Verstappen (69 points), George Russel (63 points) and Charles Leclerc (63 points). Behind them, a 30 point gap with Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Times and how to watch Saudi Arabian GP

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts first practice at 14:30 BST, 15:30 CEST, on Friday April 18, followed by the second practice at 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST. Third and final practice will be on Saturday April 19 at 14:30 BST, 15:30 CEST.



Qualifying Race: 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST (Saturday, April 19)



Race: 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST (Sunday, April 20)



Where to watch Formula 1 from Europe

As usual, Formula 1 is usually restricted to paid channels. This is a list of official Formula 1 broadcasts in some European markets, but you can check the full list on F1.com.



Belgium: RTBF/Play Sports



Denmark: TV3/Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky Deutschland/RTL



Italy: Sky Italia



Norway: Viaplay/ V sport 1



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports/Channel 4

