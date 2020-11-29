Saudi Arabian crown prince will eventually get a majority of SNK

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago, we reported that a video game company owned by the Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud purchased 33.3% of SNK. This is a controversial move as the country he is deputy prime minister for, Saudi Arabia, has a really poor track record for human rights. The crown prince is also personally accused of being involved in both murders and massacres of civilians.

Therefore a lot of SNK fans was really disappointed by this move, but at least found some comfort in the fact that bin Salman doesn't control a majority of the company. Well, prepare to be disappointed again. As Games Industry now reports that the "agreement stipulates that the foundation will buy a further 17.7% of SNK's shares in the future, granting it 51% ownership of the company".

This isn't the first time a Saudi company has tried to make partnerships within video games, with Riot Games declining them earlier this year. But now it seems like one of the most beloved brands in gaming went through with a deal, and we'll have to wait and see what this means for the future.