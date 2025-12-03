Saudi Arabia working on new offers for Liverpool's Salah and Madrid's Vinícius, sources say

HQ

From a season where he was in contention for Ballon d'Or, to being heavily questioned by English press and being left out of the starting line-up of Liverpool, Mohamed Salah's future days in England may be numbered. The striker has drastically reduced his effectiveness, with 4 goals in Premier League as Liverpool has dramatically fallen out of form in the league one year after winning the Premier League title.

According to rumours from talkSPORT, clubs in Saudi Arabia are still interested in the 33-year-old Egyptian striker. Salah, who was rumoured to leave last year, ended up signing a two-year contract and turned down a £500 million move to the Middle-East. However, the Saudi Pro League are still committed to signing Mohamed Salah.

If his performances do not improve, perhaps Liverpool would be keen to an early move at the end of the season, one year before his contract ends. Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah are potential clubs interested in Sala, they report.

He would not be the only one: according to the same sources, the Saudi Pro League are still working on a new deal for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Jr. The Brazilian has repeatedly rejected offers from Saudi Arabia, but has not yet signed a new contract with the Spanish team. His current contract doesn't end until June 2027.