Saudi Arabia will try to sign Vinícius Jr. in the summer for a record-breaking sum, report says

Saudi Arabia is betting big on top players to attract international interest, knowing that some of their biggest current stars are ageing (Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema) or about to leave, like Neymar. And one key player they've had in mind for a while is Vinícius Jr, the Brazilian forward who has become the star of Real Madrid since his debut in 2018.

Vinícius is a key player for Real Madrid, scoring in two Champions League finals in 2022 and 2024, who last night surpassed 101 goals for Madrid in a 5-1 hammering against Salzburg. However, in recent months he has been involved in controversies like his Ballon d'Or loss or discipline sanction in LaLiga. And now they have Mbappé...

That is why, despite being rejected last summer, Saudi Pro League will try again next summer to convince Vinícius Jr. to move to Saudi Arabia, offering a record €350 million to have him leave to Al-Ahli. That's what Ben Jacobs from Givemesport says he has heard from sources:

"Al-Ahli is the team in mind, and the reason for that is because you've got Al-Ittihad has Benzema, Al-Nassr has Ronaldo, and at the moment anyway, Al-Hilal has Neymar. If Neymar does leave, they're looking for Mo Salah."

Jacobs explains that the Saudi are not going to pay the 1 billion euros release clause Vinícius currently has, but they are willing to offer 350 million, with would still make him the most expensive signing ever. "That is the number they are thinking of to try and make Real Madrid go 'hold on a minute. Is that just too good to turn down?'"