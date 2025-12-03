Saudi Arabia will reportedly own the majority of EA when the acquisition is cleared

HQ

Recently it was revealed that Electronic Arts (EA) was to be acquired by a consortium of investors that spanned the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), and investment firms including Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners and also Silver Lake. When this deal was announced, with it valued at a whopping $55 billion, it was assumed that the ownership would be quite balanced between the involved parties, but apparently it won't be at all.

The Wall Street Journal has published a report wherein it claims that should the deal be completed, the PIF will own as much as 93.4% of EA, with Silver Lake getting as little as 5.5% and Kushner's Affinity Partners getting a measly 1.1%. Essentially, should the deal be closed and approved, Saudi Arabia will own EA.

As for how the deal is structured, a filing by the Brazilian antitrust regulator claims that $36.4 billion will be sorted in the form of equity and a further $20 billion will be taken on a debt against EA. As of the equity part, around $29 billion was supposed to have come from the PIF, with the organisation already having a $5.2 billion stake in the publisher prior to the deal being announced.

It's thought that the acquisition could clear in the 2027 fiscal year, but as was proven to be the case with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, these kinds of behemoth deals are almost always met with unexpected hurdles. If it does clear, EA expects to retain creative control of the company.