Saudi Arabia will host the first Olympic Esports Games next year

The first official Olympic Esports Games are being held next year, and they'll take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The IOC and Saudi NOC have teamed up for this historic event, and their partnership will last at least 12 years.

Whether that means the next Olympic Esports Games will also be held in the kingdom is unknown, but for now we can look forward to the 2025 event being held in Saudi Arabia. This joins a slew of recent Esports events being held in the country.

It's clear that Saudi Arabia wants to be the place where the future of Esports can be found. With a successful Olympic Games as well next year, perhaps other countries will also start taking gaming competitions more seriously.

