Saudi Arabia unveils plans to build a football stadium atop a 350-metre skyscraper

Saudi Arabia will be the confirmed host country for World Cup 2034, after a not-so-transparent bidding process that paved the way for the Arab country to host the second World Cup in the Middle-East, after Qatar 2022. The country is now planning to shock the world with incredible stadiums set to host the football matches, and they have recently revealed plans for a stadium... atop a skyscraper.

With reports that the Kingdom wants to build eleven new stadiums, none looks as spectacular as NEOM Sky Stadium, which would be situated at the top of a 350 meters, 1,150 feet tower. Guests would take high speed elevators to access the stadium, that would be able to welcome 46,000 people, and would run on renewable energy.

Due to its capacity, it would host games from group stages to quarter-finals. Construction is planned for 2026, with an expected opening date of 2032. If it comes to fruition, it would be a sharp contrast with the stadium planned to host the final, which blends with the natural landscape and is covered in green.

Do you think this stadium will be built?