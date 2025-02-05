Saudi Arabia rejects normalisation of Israel without Palestinian state

HQ

In a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal to take control of Gaza, Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it will not normalise ties with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians and transform Gaza into a thriving economic hub has sparked anger across the Arab world. Saudi Arabia, a powerful regional leader, stood firm on its stance, stating that any attempt to displace Palestinians would be unacceptable.

Despite Trump's efforts to encourage Saudi Arabia to follow the lead of countries like the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in recognising Israel, Riyadh's foreign ministry emphasised that the Palestinian cause remains non-negotiable, signalling that any political moves in the region must address Palestinian rights first. For now, it remains to be seen how events will unfold.