Saudi Arabia must recognise Israel as a state as part of its nuclear deal with the United States

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Just yesterday, it was reported the United States and Saudi Arabia had agreed upon a deal to see the latter develop nuclear energy for civil usage. While the deal has yet to be approved by Congress and somewhat contradicts President Donald Trump's ongoing war with Iran, especially since a peace deal is hinged on the Iranian's giving up any nuclear abilities they possess, the deal with the Saudis does seem to have an additional and unusual element of depth.

For one, Trump explains the deal will not permit the enrichment of uranium for military use, but it will also be dependent on Saudi Arabia recognising Israel as a state as part of the Abraham Accords. This was confirmed by Trump in a Truth Social post.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords."

<social>https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116969149016233329</social>

There has yet to be a response from the Saudi Arabians in regards to this.