Saudi Arabia may ban Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering banning the upcoming RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance II due to its inclusion of same-sex sexual scenes, according to a recent post on the VGA4A X account. The game, set for release in 2025, could face a similar fate to The Last of Us: Part II, which was also banned for violating the country's strict content regulations. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is expected to feature nudity and occasional sex scenes, making it a likely candidate for censorship.

Will you be playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance II when it's released?