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The ongoing Middle East war saw the first time that Saudi Arabia has directly launched military attacks over Iran, according to a report from Reuters, revealing that the war had "extended in the ways that had not been publicly acknowledged", although hostilities have ceased and diplomacy between the two countries, the two main opposing Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the regon, has prevailed.

According to this report, Saudi Arabia launched "numerous" air strikes against Iran in late March in retaliation for Iran's previous attacks, marking it the first time Saudi Arabia has launched missiles on Iranian soil, instead of relying solely on their alliance with United States for defence.

The war in the Middle East, already in the tenth week, started when US and Israel launched airstrakes on Iran on February 28. It was followed by Tehran launching airstrikers to all six Gulf Cooperation Council stages (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates), mostly to US military bases but also airports, oil infrastructura and civilian sites.

Saudi Arabia and Iran opt for diplomacy instead of escalation of conflict

Despite the tense relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia, known for backing opposing groups in conflicts across the region, both countries have agree to de-escalate, aiming to "cease hostilities, safeguard mutual interests, and prevent the escalation of tensions", according to what one Iranian official said to Reuters, while a Saudi foreign ministry official said that they reaffirm their "consistent position advocating de-escalation, self-restraint and the reduction of tensions in pursuit of the stability, security and prosperity of the region and its people."

Unlike other countries in the region, like United Araba Emirates, who took a more "hawkish" stance on their retaliatory attacks, Saudi Arabia has been able to continue exporting oil through they Red Sea, leaving them less affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, Tehran decided to slow down attacks on Saudi Arabia fearing a harsher retaliation, such as the one coming from UAE. From 105 drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia between March 25-31, to 25 airstrikers between April 1-6, coming mostly from allied groups from Iraq instead than Iran itself. A series of strikes fired at the kingdom between April 7-8 (31 drones and 16 missiles) led to renewed tensions, but mediators Pakistan deployed jets to reassure the kingdom and urge restraint.