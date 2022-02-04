Saudi Arabia buys a 5% stake of Capcom

HQ

There's been a lot of talk about acquisitions in recent years as the market is being vacuumed of both developers and publishers. Often it's companies like Microsoft, Sony, EA and Embracer doing the buying, but there are also others standing with their wallets ready for some spending.

This includes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Public Investment Fund, that previously has bought considerable stakes of companies likes of SNK, EA and Take-Two. It also had a stake in Activision Blizzard, which it is losing though following Microsoft's takeover of the latter. In addition, they are investing heavily in esports.

Now they have yet again invested in the gaming industry, this time buying into both Capcom and Nexon with the equivalent of over 5% in both companies, with a total value of over $1 billion. Given Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman's human rights record there have been controversy surrounding the purchase as not everyone is happy that their gaming enjoyment is helping bolster the crown prince's economy.

