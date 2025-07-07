Saubi Arabia once again trying to lure Leo Messi, hoping he'll sign for Al-Ahli

HQ

When Leo Messi left Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, Al-Hilal was one of the clubs most interested in signing the Argentinian star, hoping to reignite the legendary rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, aldready at Al Nassr. However, Messi eventually chose Inter Miami, generating a huge interest peak for the MSL, the "soccer" league in the United States.

Messi's contract with Inter Miami ends in December 2025, and currently it is unknown is Messi, aged 38, will renew with the North American club. According to L'Equipe, Saudi Arabia is once again trying to lure Messi into the Arabian Peninsula, but with a different team: Al Ahli.

According to the French newspaper, the country intends to do everything it can to tip the scales and convince Messi to join Al-Ahli as a free agent in December 2025. This would finally put Messi back against Cristiano Ronaldo again, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr, but it would mean Messi would leave his former Barcelona teammates in Miami: Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

In parallal, Inter Miami will likely due everything they can to convince Messi to sign a contract extension with them, likely making Miami the last club Messi plays in his career. Messi and Inter Miami have not yet won the MSL title...