Satya Nadella: "Xbox is expected to return the business to growth in fiscal 2027"

HQ

Even though Microsoft, as usual, is making money like never before, the Xbox division has been struggling for a long time, and there was, of course, little to suggest that this would change in the quarterly report just released for the April-June period.

While Microsoft saw a 31.34% increase in revenue, the Xbox division's revenue actually fell by 10%. But CEO Satya Nadella doesn't seem overly concerned about this; instead, he appears to believe that Xbox has now hit rock bottom. With the massive reset program that the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma, has initiated (which primarily involved massive layoffs, but also a new focus on more commercially viable games), he expects the green team to be back on track soon.

In connection with the quarterly report, he said (thanks, Kotaku):

"When it comes to Xbox, we are making the necessary decisions required across our content portfolio, platform, and operations to reset the business for long-term growth. We have the best IP in the industry and talented studios around the world, and believe we can bring these strengths together, and expect to return the business to growth in fiscal 2027."

Microsoft's fiscal year (to which he is referring) runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. This means that in roughly ten months, the Xbox division is expected to return to growth. We don't know exactly how this will be achieved, but we suspect that Project Helix (the next Xbox) could be part of the equation, and perhaps one or more very successful games.