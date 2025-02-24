Satya Nadella on the use of AI in Xbox games: "Very soon they will start using these models"

HQ

It seems that lately all the talk inside and outside the tech world has to do with AI and its good or bad use, and what everyone interprets that to mean. There is a lot of discussion about whether the use of AI should be restricted to optimising mechanical processes that contribute nothing beyond wasting time, or whether so-called generative AI should be used to create new entertainment experiences, such as movies, books, TV series or video games. Elon Musk has already said he is launching a game development studio on this premise, and now Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Xbox will follow suit.

In an interview with Dwarkesh Patel's YouTube channel, Nadella claims that Xbox "will soon have a catalogue of games that will start using these [AI/Muse] models".

"(...)we're going to train these models to generate, and then we'll start playing with them."

"In fact, when Phil Spencer first showed it to me, he had an Xbox controller and this model basically took the input and generated the output based on the input. And it was consistent with the game. To me, that's an incredible moment. It's like the first time we saw ChatGPT complete sentences, or Dall-E draw, or Sora. This is one of those moments."

What do you think - do you find it interesting that Xbox is interested in creating new games based on generative AI, or do you think this will lose some of the essence of the games?