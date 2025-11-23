Saturn's rings disappear this weekend in event occurring once every 13 to 16 years

HQ

If you are a stargazer, then you should know that you will get a brief but striking view this weekend as Saturn's iconic rings appear to vanish in a rare optical event known as a ring-plane crossing.

The alignment occurs when Saturn tilts in such a way that its rings face Earth edge-on, reducing their visibility to less than 1% through a telescope. While this weekend's event is a near crossing rather than a total one, you will still see the rings narrow to an unusually thin line.

Ring-plane crossings typically take place only once every 13 to 16 years. The last one occurred in March, and the next full disappearance is not expected until 2038. After this weekend, the rings will gradually open back up, reaching their widest apparent view in late 2027.