Saturday Night Live UK: A lot to improve but it's a welcome addition to late-night television all the same

While I wouldn't be and haven't been prejudicially critical during any reporting I have done about Saturday Night Live's attempt to crack into the British comedy scene with its SNL UK effort, outside of news reporting I have been very, very sceptical about this effort. In fact, I'd go as far as saying that I wasn't at all confident it would be a success.

The reason for this belief is simply that there's a rather large chasm between British and American humour, particularly stand-up and sketch comedy. We Brits don't have the same love for the more eccentric, lively, and somewhat childish sketch comedy that shows like SNL thrive off in the American market. Likewise, and probably somewhat down to the superiority complex attached to British culture, we like humour that is more intellectual and witty, even drier, which is likely a key reason why there is a significant difference between the first and latter seasons of the American version of The Office.

I won't say that one style of humour is better than the other, just that there is a clear split in what British and American fans enjoy. It's with this in mind that I never saw SNL UK being a success. I've seen the US version of SNL many times before and while there are moments that stand out, a lot doesn't connect with my style of comedy. And yet here is Sky and SNL creator Lorne Michaels trying to tell everyone that this will work and that we should tune in for a fun and hilarious 75-minutes of television. Sure...

But here's the other thing that British TV audiences probably forget; late-night television is currently frankly abysmal. The bar for SNL UK to be even somewhat of a success is the lowest it has ever been. We're not talking about a scene where olden goldies like Only Fools and Horses and Fawlty Towers are in their prime, nor even a period where modern hits like The Thick of It, The IT Crowd, or Peep Show demand the attention of viewers. SNL UK is competing against tired and dismal so-called 'comedy' shows like Mrs. Brown's Boys, whatever talk, game, or reality show that Romesh Ranganathan or Rob Beckett hosts, or repeats of established icons. If there was ever a time for SNL to come to the UK, a time where we desperately need appointment-viewing late-night television comedy, this is it. And do you know what, despite all of my hesitancy and prejudice, I'm glad SNL UK has arrived.

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I won't tell you that the first show was a rip-roaring success, as it wasn't, but there is definitely potential here that can be explored further. The cast that has been assembled has qualities that they can lean upon, the way that the British watershed is structured (not tied to a time-zone three hours behind like in the United States) means it can be even more mature and crude, and a focus on having a UK-style and not being an American translation of the SNL format all work in its favour. We got to see brutally honest political jabs, some excellent parodies and performances, and a stand-out Weekend Update where Paddy Young and Ania Magliano thrived and delivered jokes that genuinely make you laugh out loud. It's no surprise that this more stand-up-like portion was the headline of the show, as it's perhaps the area of SNL US that connects with a non-American audience the best.

Likewise, Tina Fey was a remarkable choice as a first guest host. Sure, it would have been lovely to have a big-name British star to cut the metaphorical ribbon, but as Fey mentioned in her hilarious and honest monologue, "none of you fuckers would do it." Fey brought experience and class and handled the task at hand brilliantly, continuing to prove just how effective she can be at comedy, regardless of region. Oh, and following this monologue up with a nonce-based sketch is a sure-fire way to get British comedy fans on-board, so credit to whoever made that decision too.

But again, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows and for every excellent choice and sketch was an equally poor one. Most every other sketch left a rather unsatisfied taste in one's mouth, be it the cowardly Keir Starmer, David Attenborough's Last Supper, the slutty-little chain Hamnet spoof, the hit-piece on Paddington Bear, and so forth. Many of these had great elements and funny jokes, but they lasted too long, became dragged out, and simply came across as tired and a bit boring. If anything, the show might benefit from being 15 minutes shorter and having sketches that are tighter and more effectively put together.

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Also, let's not forget about the musical performance... If Fey was a top choice for an inaugural host, Wet Leg was far from the case for the musical guest, giving a performance that lacked punch and a memorable nature that this first show truly needed to possess. All the performance had me thinking was "boy, she sure does like crawling on the floor a lot..."

The signature cameos did at least land and connect with fans, bringing on newer and upcoming talent like Nicola Coughlan and Rege-Jean Page and matching these up with global superstars like Michael Cera and British icons like Graham Norton.

So there is much to improve without question, but I'm actually eager for more, as I'd rather SNL UK than most every other tired and dismal show that currently fills the "late-night" window on Saturday evenings. Granted, so long as SNL UK continues to be its own thing and if anything leans further into this. If SNL UK can be a fraction of what Mitchell and Webb, Armstrong and Miller, Fry and Laurie, the list goes on, can be, then it will be a welcome staple of late-night entertainment on British soil.