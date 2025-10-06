Saturday Night Live mocks JK Rowling over her views on trans rights The comedy show uses Harry Potter's beloved house elf to satirize the author's stance on trans rights.

HQ JK Rowling's comments have sparked widespread debate in recent times. Some support her views, while others oppose them. Now, Saturday Night Live returned with a sharp, humorous take on JK Rowling's controversial views on gender identity. In the Season 51 premiere, Bowen Yang appeared as Dobby the House Elf during "Weekend Update," nervously claiming his "master" sent him to explain what defines a woman. The sketch referenced Rowling's retroactive diversity claims and poked fun at her clashes with Harry Potter stars over trans rights, closing with Dobby holding a T-shirt symbolizing freedom, and blending satire with pop culture commentary in a performance that comes amid renewed public debate over Rowling's statements and her ongoing feud with Emma Watson. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below. What do you think about this? JK Rowling: for or against?