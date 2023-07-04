Satoru Iwata's old presentations get new life

HQ

Recordings of old classic Nintendo presentations from former CEO Satoru Iwata have found their way onto the internet thanks to some dedicated fans. The clips include previously unseen footage from Paris in 2005 when he introduced the Nintendo DS, one from Tokyo in the same year where the Wii console was first introduced and one from London in 2006 when the Wii was launched in the country. All recordings are available for viewing here, here and here.

What are your best memories of Satoru Iwata and his many presentations?