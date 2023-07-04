Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Satoru Iwata's old presentations get new life

The former Nintendo president's old presentations have been brought online.

Recordings of old classic Nintendo presentations from former CEO Satoru Iwata have found their way onto the internet thanks to some dedicated fans. The clips include previously unseen footage from Paris in 2005 when he introduced the Nintendo DS, one from Tokyo in the same year where the Wii console was first introduced and one from London in 2006 when the Wii was launched in the country. All recordings are available for viewing here, here and here.

What are your best memories of Satoru Iwata and his many presentations?

