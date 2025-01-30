Satisfy your thirst for blood with this Diablo recipe book

HQ

We gamers love a good cookbook. There's something so special about being able to craft recipes and dishes based on our favourite video games. In the past, we've reported on the Sea of Thieves, Horizon, and The Legend of Zelda cookbooks, but also on ones based on entertainment projects too, like Game of Thrones and Magic: The Gathering. Now, we have an option for all the demon-slayers who routinely clock into Sanctuary for some Diablo action.

This cookbook, which is being published by Insight Editions offers over 60 recipes to tackle, including "Mai Tais to Old Fashions, there are refreshing drinks for every weary wanderer fighting through relentless darkness in the world of Sanctuary." In fact, to call it a cookbook is a bit of a con as it's really a beverage recipe book, as it's entirely focussed on cocktails and creating drinks that you might find in a tavern in Sanctuary.

The book is also supported with 160 pages worth of Diablo lore and art, making it a true great addition to either your coffee table or a shelf in your kitchen. You can pre-order to book now on Amazon for $27.99, but you won't receive it until it launches on November 11, 2025.

Which Diablo cocktail are you most excited to mix?

