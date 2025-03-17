Satisfy your hunger for 2D platform action with ReSetna, now shaping up for re-release on Steam

ReSetna had slipped under many people's radar when it launched last January on Steam, but looking at its preview on Valve's shop page makes you realise that it may have found a little nugget of gold in the never-ending river of video game releases.

In ReSetna we are an advanced automaton in a world where humanity has all but disappeared with a mission: "to save the last human minds before they are lost forever. But the world is hostile. The machines have gone mad, turning the ruins into a battlefield."

The game was released last January 31, but since then it has been evolving, patch after patch (up to 14 updates in its first month on sale) and growing in quality and ambition. First-time studio Today's Games has been transforming the action into a fluid and precisely controlled experience, and today they unveiled their biggest update yet. It's called Ruby Armor, it's completely free, and you can see how the character performs on screen in the trailer below.

HQ

What do you think of it?