Satisfactory topped over 120,000 concurrent players on Steam

After spending five years in Early Access, the full version of Satisfactory was finally launched the other day, something that also caused the number of players on Steam who engaged in Satisfactory to skyrocket.

More than 120,000 individuals decided to try out life as a factory constructor, as per SteamDB, which is a significant jump from the game's previous record of 34,238 concurrent players. Not only that, but Satisfactory also made it into the top ten best-selling games on Steam.

Incredibly impressive numbers for "a small indie game" and now it remains to be seen what the future holds. Because the developers have made it clear that they have no plans whatsoever to abandon Satisfactory, and hope to expand it for a long time to come.

Do you play Satisfactory?