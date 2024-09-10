Satisfactory is coming to consoles

HQ

Coffee Stain Studios is finally ready to leave behind Early Access for its factory-building simulator Satisfactory. The game is launching into its 1.0 state on PC today, but this isn't the end of the road for the game's development and advancement.

The Swedish team has revealed that a console version of the game is currently in the works. We're not told anything else about the edition just yet, but no doubt we can expect this to mean both a PS5 and an Xbox Series X/S version at the least.

Otherwise, for those planning on checking out Satisfactory now that it has left Early Access behind, you can also look forward to experiencing a slate of new content, such as the fifth phase of Project Assembly, further alien artefacts and Strange Alien Matter to find and study, and several new decorative building pieces to boot.